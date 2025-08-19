Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic Con Blasts Off: Fans Pack In for an Epic First Year [PHOTOS]
This past weekend, the Red Lion Inn in Pasco, Washington, was filled with fans of all sorts for the Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic Con.
Dungeons and Dragons, sci-fi, Marvel, DC, anime, video games, fantasy, and a whole lot more all showcased at this comic convention.
I attended and grabbed a bunch of photos of the event.
Chatting with the people who were there, many were from the Tri-Cities area and loved the fact they had a comic-con type event in the area.
To many, it was their first ever comic convention event and had an amazing time.
They had some celebrities like voice actors, people from movies and tv shows, so many artists, and a lot of cosplayers, all in one spot.
Speaking to the organizers of this event, they said it was a success on their end and are looking forward to returning next year. Maybe even in a bigger location.
