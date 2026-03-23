Many product recalls we cover come from the food we eat, items we use every day, and sometimes the occasional food or product for animals.

They come through, we say 'cool' and throw it away or get our refund and carry on with our lives.

Though when the product recall in question is made for kids and something we give to our kids, it's something we pay extra special attention to.

Sasiistock Sasiistock loading...

Children's Medicine Sold in WA Recall

The specific brand to look out for is a children's liquid ibuprofen made by the Taro company. These are sometimes seens as generic brands next to major brands. This one in particular is found next to children's Motrin in many stores around Washington State and throughout the rest of the United States.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: This is the Fastest Growing City in Washington State

A photo of what it looks like is found on their site, too.

Look for Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension

100 mg per 5ml

4 FL OZ bottle

NDC 51672-5321-8.

The FDA states that 89,592 bottles of this are going through this voluntary recall.

Read More: Roll Uphill (?) at Gravity Hill near Prosser

Reason for the Children's Liquid Ibuprofen Recall

According to the FDA, here's the reason for the recall. It sounds like a valid reason.

Presence of foreign substance: the firm received complaints for a gel-like mass and black particles in the product.

Yeah, if I saw that I wouldn't want to administrate that to my kids, either.

If you happen to have this on hand, take it back to the store you purchased it from for a full refund.