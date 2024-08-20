This scenic brewery has been named the best fries in Washington state.

I would wager that this ongoing topic is subjective; what makes the best tasting fries to you might be disgusting to me!

It seems that one place in Washington State in particular has built up a great reputation for having the best fries around, namely, the best GARLIC fries around. Check it out below!

Fair warning: If you are near the Seattle pier and you eat your fries outside, just make sure no sea gulls are around. These particular creatures have been known to turn into mob gangsters thieves. The ones in Seattle will swoop in and rob you of your fries if you hold them just a little too high in the air! No joke!



Old Stove Brewing Co. has the best fries in Washington according to LoveFood.com. They crowned restaurants, pubs, and breweries all over America for having the best fries in each state.

The best fries in Oregon are reportedly in Portland at a place called the Potato Champion. With a restaurant name like that, they had better offer the best, ha!

California's best fries are allegedly found at The Smoking Goat in San Diego.

Freelance foodie, Ask Will Flynn in Seattle, once tried out a meal at Old Stove Brewing. As you'll see, he was more into the Jalapeno Burger (lol), but here's what he had to say about the fries:

Blackchamorrita, a food reviewer, and her family stopped by Old Stove and they tried a little bit of everything. The food looks so good in this TikTok vid, I just wanna jump through my phone screen and eat it!

There are three locations to try the "best fries" in Washington:

PIKE PLACE

1901 Western Ave., Ste. A, Downtown Seattle

QUEEN ANNE (Ship Canal)

600 W. Nickerson St., Seattle

GARDENS

1550 NW 49th St, Seattle

