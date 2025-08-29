Foodies Name the Best Breakfast Sandwich is Washington State
There is something convenient about a breakfast sandwich that most people love.
Sure, you could arrange individual items on a plate, neatly placed and proper. But what's the fun of that?
Put all those items within an edible vessel like a biscuit or bagel and you've got yourself a good time.
Foodie website Love Food listed the best breakfast sandwich in every state.
Here's a look at Washington State as well as our neighbors to our east as well as south of us.
Best Breakfast Sandwich in Washington
Read More: Best Doughnuts in WA
According to Love Food, they say that the best breakfast sandwich can be found in Seattle at a place called Morsel.
The sandwich you need to try is called the Spanish Fly.
Since this breakfast sandwich comes to us from Seattle, you know it can't just be a traditional sandwich.
This breakfast sandwich has a fried egg as well as prosciutto, Manchego cheese, arugula, and pepper aioli.
From there you can add honey butter, tomoto jelly, or even jalapenos they pickle in-house.
Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington
You can find Morsel in the U District of Seattle.
If we're looking for the best breakfast sandwiches in our neighboring states, our friends in Idaho are lucky to have a place like Certified Kitchen + Bakery in Boise. Love Food says the best breakfast sandwich is their staple Certified Signature Egg Sandwich.
Oregon has a place called Pine State Biscuits in Portland. If you find yourself there, check out The Reggie. This looks amazing.
