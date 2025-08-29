There is something convenient about a breakfast sandwich that most people love.

Sure, you could arrange individual items on a plate, neatly placed and proper. But what's the fun of that?

Put all those items within an edible vessel like a biscuit or bagel and you've got yourself a good time.

Foodie website Love Food listed the best breakfast sandwich in every state.

Here's a look at Washington State as well as our neighbors to our east as well as south of us.

Best Breakfast Sandwich in Washington

According to Love Food, they say that the best breakfast sandwich can be found in Seattle at a place called Morsel.

The sandwich you need to try is called the Spanish Fly.



Since this breakfast sandwich comes to us from Seattle, you know it can't just be a traditional sandwich.

This breakfast sandwich has a fried egg as well as prosciutto, Manchego cheese, arugula, and pepper aioli.

From there you can add honey butter, tomoto jelly, or even jalapenos they pickle in-house.

You can find Morsel in the U District of Seattle.

If we're looking for the best breakfast sandwiches in our neighboring states, our friends in Idaho are lucky to have a place like Certified Kitchen + Bakery in Boise. Love Food says the best breakfast sandwich is their staple Certified Signature Egg Sandwich.

Oregon has a place called Pine State Biscuits in Portland. If you find yourself there, check out The Reggie. This looks amazing.

