It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.

Which one of these now permanently closed Washington restaurants featured on TV were you able to eat inside?

1) The Folded Pie (421 Wellsian Way, Richland)

This restaurant served calzones, salads, hummus & pita bread, pretzels with cheese, pastas, and homemade desserts. It was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives featuring their Holy Moly Stromboli sandwich and Granny Apple Doughboy dessert. RIP to thee, The Folded Pie.

The Folded Pie Google Maps loading...

Barleys BrewHub google maps loading...

Barley’s BrewHub was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives for their homemade sausages, brews, chicken gyro sandwich and bratwurst. RIP to thee, Barley's BrewHub.

Hills Restaurant and Lounge Spokane google maps loading...

Hills’ is permanently closed but once upon a time they were featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives for their Asian-fusion pulled pork sandwich and homemade pancetta pasta. RIP to thee, Hills'.

Featured on an episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Picabu was the spot for Guy Fieri to sample their homemade “goo” that they put on top of burgers. RIP, Picabu. We no longer see u.

Brave Horse was a Chef Tom Douglas-owned restaurant and tavern. Guy Fieri visited them in 2012 when he tried a burger that had “more bacon than you can imagine.” The restaurant closed in 2020 during the restaurant fallout from the COVID pandemic. Sayonara, Brave Horse Tavern.

This food truck was featured on United States of Bacon for their bacon hot dog. Their pulled pork sandwiches were covered on an episode of a Canadian reality TV show called Eat St.

The Cooking Channel had a show called Unique Sweets and they sent cameras to The Yellow Leaf bakery to try some of their many cupcake flavors (they claimed to have over 200 flavors). The restaurant closed in 2020. Peace out, Yellow Leaf.

This restaurant has the distinction of having their Thai food featured on Anthony Bourdain’s The Layover, a TV show on the Travel Channel. Another Travel Channel show, Food Paradise, claimed Little Uncle as a stop for a “Local Lowdown.” They closed up shop in 2019. Bye, Little Uncle!

West 5 is the latest of Washington restaurants featured on television to become permanently closed. In February 2022, West 5 announced their closure after being in business for 19 years. They were featured on the cooking show, CRAVE, with the episode “Cheese: Milk Does Hard Time”, on Food Network. The restaurant’s grilled cheese sandwich was highlighted because of its use of local cheeses and breads. RIP to thee, West 5.

