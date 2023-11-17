This is the Celebrity Ladies Edition.

Following one's dream to make it big in Hollywood happens to the best of us. Only a small crop, the crème de la crème, will ever make it to the big time. That's what makes this list of celebrities who used to live in Washington such a fascinating read-at least for me!

Did You Know These 14 Stars Used to Live in Washington State_ Neither Did We Canva loading...

For some reason, I have been fascinated with celebrities and Hollywood and have been ever since I was a teen. I think it all started when I began to covet copies of Tiger Beat and Teen BOP magazine.

Here is a copy of BOP magazine from November 1983, some 40 years ago!

Teen Bop Magazine circa November 1983 BOP Magazine from November 1983 for sale on Ebay.com via recordsandmore1111 loading...

Behold below fourteen super stars who once called Washington their home. They left our state for whatever reason--from their parents deciding to pack up ship and move or simply because they outgrew the place and left to go follow their dreams.

WHERE DO CELEBRITIES LIVE IN WASHINGTON STATE?

There are not that many lady A-List celebrities that remain in Washington, but we have a few cool notables around, like Anna Faris.

If you want to know where some of the now A-listers USED to live in Washington state, check out the gallery below. The list includes a few surprising smaller town cities like Olympia, Renton, Endicott, Colbert, and Woodinville.

When I researched the Washington state connections for each of these celebrities, I was kind of shocked to see most, if not all of them, have been in notable TV, film, and stage roles that I am a big fan of!

