Experience These 5 Hidden Yakima Valley & Columbia Valley Wine Country Gems This Winter
Washington Wine Country - Winter Secrets Filled with Hidden Gems
Washington State is made up of several wine country regions, and we are lucky to be living right in the heart of two of them - if you live inside Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities, that is.
The Yakima Valley Visitors Center is a great resource to see what's new in Yakima Valley Wine Country and the Columbia Valley region. Here are five of our oldest (and newest) favorite hidden gems to explore. Time for a winey adventure!
- #1: The Bubbles at Treveri Cellars (Wapato)
- #2: Red, Wine, and Chocolate Weekend (Various wineries from Yakima to Prosser)
- #3: Winterfest at Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard (Benton City)
- #4: Mini-Tamale Pairings at Martinez & Martinez Winery (Prosser)
- #5: Pomegranate Glazed Meatball Tasting Flights at Sheridan Vineyard (Zillah)
You've Seen the List of Hidden Gems, Now What?
Wine tastings with food pairings at a winery can be a fun wintertime experience in Yakima Valley and Columbia Valley.
Now that you've got a "taste" of the good life, it's time to book your plans with family and friends now. Find out who is willing to be the designated driver so that there aren't any snafus on your fun wine country adventure!
