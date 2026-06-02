6 U-Pick Farms to Visit in Yakima Valley This June
Now that it's June, there are around six U-Pick farms in the Yakima Valley that are prepping to open their doors for us. We can choose from asparagus, raspberries, strawberries, Englis and French lavender, cherries, and more.
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Farm Stands and U-Pick Farms Yakima Valley
Need a place to pick some berries? It's that time of year for some of the U-Pick farms in the Valley to open up for the spring and summer season, so I thought I'd provide us a list of places to go.
Visit Yakima, our local tourism center, lists several places on their U-Pick website, plus word-of-mouth gives us a couple of farm stands to visit, too.
Imperial's Garden, 4817 Lateral A Rd, Wapato
What's in Season: Mostly vegetables, but they sometimes carry fruits, too.
Ahtanum Berry Patch: 2811 S 74th Ave, Yakima
What's in Season: Asparagus, Strawberries, Rhubarb
Washington Fruit Place at Barrett Orchards, 1209 Pecks Canyon Rd, Yakima
What's in Season: Asparagus and Cherries
Cowiche Creek U-Pick Blueberry Farm: 500 Dahl Rd, Yakima
What's in Season: Vegetables, herbs, and perennials. Please note: The couple who runs the farm are retiring and will be closing permanently in the next few weeks.
Naches River Gardens: 4151 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima
What's in Season: Raspberries
Selah Ridge Lavender Farm, 330 Rankin Rd, Selah
What's in Season: English and French lavender
Best of the Yakima Farmers Market A Visual Guide
Gallery Credit: Lance Tormey