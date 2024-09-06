If you blink, you'll miss it: a small, unassuming Mexican diner in that sits in the heart of downtown Roslyn. Customers there love to order the rice and beans, cocktails, and delicious Mexican dishes.

On September 18th, a national TV food show that aims to feature some of America's best restaurants is bringing its roadshow to Washington State.

ABR Roadshow, hosted by J. Russell, Luis Rivera, Theo Williams, and Danyel Detomo, will take a deep dive into Roslyn Mexican Grill's "Pre-Hispanic" cuisine. I have no idea what that is supposed to mean, so let's explore this together!

WHAT IS PRE-HISPANIC CUISINE?

With appetizer items on the menu like Tuna Crudo (seared ahi tuna), ceviche flavored with scallops, shrimp, octopus, cucumber, avocado pico de gallo, and flame-broiled octopus, along with burritos, street tacos, super burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and enchiladas, Roslyn Mexican Grill leans heavily into the "pre-Hispanic cuisine."

The emphasis is on authentic-style foods made with techniques used by the Indigenous cultures of Mexican regions.

WHO OWNS ROSLYN MEXICAN GRILL?

Chef Oscar Guitron hails from Jalisco. He grew up in Cuautla. He says that growing up in a large family helped him develop cooking skills that has served him from a lifetime, and he credits his grandma for sharing her knack in the kitchen with him.

Chef Oscar notes in his bio that when he was a kid growing up in a small mountainside town allowed his family to raise "all of their own food, all-natural and organic, and harvested all the wild edibles in the area."

Fast-forward to 1993, when Oscar moved to Washington State. He took odd kitchen jobs and worked his way up to owning his own restaurant in Roslyn. He's worked in 5-star restaurants, including a fancy French fine dining establishment. He credits his training for blessing him with knowledge of how to make delicious "Mediterranean, regional Italian dishes, Spanish, and Asian cuisine."

Guitron co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Shonda Shawver.

ROSLYN MEXICAN GRILL

Chef Oscar opened up his restaurant in Roslyn back in 2016. Locals love to stop here for tequila tastings and Oscar's blend of Mexican food.

Roslyn Mexican Grill is open Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and stays open to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

AMERICA'S BEST RESTAURANTS EPISODE: ROSLYN MEXICAN GRILL

We can expect the ABR Roadshow episode about Roslyn Mexican Grill to showcase these menu items:

Mole Pipian: Chicken in a pumpkin seed mole sauce

Birria Jalisciense: Slow braised beef in a spicy smoked tomato pepper sauce

Nopales Fajitas: Cactus with sauteed vegetables, black beans and rice, pico de gallo and guacamole

"We’re on a mission to feature the best independent restaurants in the USA and help you tell your story like never before." - America's Best Restaurants Roadshow

