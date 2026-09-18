Seattle Seahawks Mascot ‘Blitz’ Will Visit Los Hernandez Tamales for Hispanic Heritage Month
Blitz is heading over the passes to come visit the Yakima Valley. Seattle Seahawks' mascot apparently really loves tamales and celebrating different cultures, so naturally, he's making a pitstop here at Los Hernandez in Union Gap for Hispanic Heritage Month.
- What: Blitz Is Coming to Los Hernandez Tamales
- Where: 3706 Main St, Union Gap
- When: Monday, September 28th, Time is TBD***
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Bring the kids, bring the family, come meet Blitz, take some pictures and have some fun with us! - Los Hernandez Tamales
The James Beard Award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales restaurant recently announced a partnership deal with Pasta & Co locations in Bellevue and the U-District in Seattle.
The 12s on the Eastside Can Score Some Extra Perks on the Westside
Fans who are on the Westside to see a Seahawks game can also get free fries from McDonalds at participating locations.
DID YOU KNOW: If you want Blitz to make a special appearance at your next event, you can request him to visit in person or via digital appearance.
***Los Hernandez Tamales said in a social media post that they will be sending out a notice to the public about the exact timing of the event.
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby