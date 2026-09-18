Seattle Seahawks Mascot ‘Blitz’ Will Visit Los Hernandez Tamales for Hispanic Heritage Month

Seattle Seahawks Mascot ‘Blitz’ Will Visit Los Hernandez Tamales for Hispanic Heritage Month

Cindy Ord, Getty Images, Photo by Marisela Leon on Unsplash

Blitz is heading over the passes to come visit the Yakima Valley. Seattle Seahawks' mascot apparently really loves tamales and celebrating different cultures, so naturally, he's making a pitstop here at Los Hernandez in Union Gap for Hispanic Heritage Month.

  • What: Blitz Is Coming to Los Hernandez Tamales
  • Where: 3706 Main St, Union Gap
  • When: Monday, September 28th, Time is TBD***

Read More: Yakima Man Angers Entire Bar with His Bizarre TV Demand

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Bring the kids, bring the family, come meet Blitz, take some pictures and have some fun with us! - Los Hernandez Tamales

The James Beard Award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales restaurant recently announced a partnership deal with Pasta & Co locations in Bellevue and the U-District in Seattle.

The 12s on the Eastside Can Score Some Extra Perks on the Westside

Fans who are on the Westside to see a Seahawks game can also get free fries from McDonalds at participating locations.

DID YOU KNOW: If you want Blitz to make a special appearance at your next event, you can request him to visit in person or via digital appearance.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images
Cindy Ord, Getty Images

***Los Hernandez Tamales said in a social media post that they will be sending out a notice to the public about the exact timing of the event.

Famous Hollywood Legends with Surprising Connections to Yakima Valley

Get outta here! Did you know these celebrities have ties to the Yakima Valley? Some were raised here or briefly lived and prospered before they moved on to achieve Hollywood greatness.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Filed Under: Union Gap
Categories: Events, Sports, Featured

More From 610 KONA