Blitz is heading over the passes to come visit the Yakima Valley. Seattle Seahawks' mascot apparently really loves tamales and celebrating different cultures, so naturally, he's making a pitstop here at Los Hernandez in Union Gap for Hispanic Heritage Month.

What: Blitz Is Coming to Los Hernandez Tamales

Where: 3706 Main St, Union Gap

When: Monday, September 28th, Time is TBD***

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Bring the kids, bring the family, come meet Blitz, take some pictures and have some fun with us! - Los Hernandez Tamales

The James Beard Award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales restaurant recently announced a partnership deal with Pasta & Co locations in Bellevue and the U-District in Seattle.

The 12s on the Eastside Can Score Some Extra Perks on the Westside

Fans who are on the Westside to see a Seahawks game can also get free fries from McDonalds at participating locations.

DID YOU KNOW: If you want Blitz to make a special appearance at your next event, you can request him to visit in person or via digital appearance.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

***Los Hernandez Tamales said in a social media post that they will be sending out a notice to the public about the exact timing of the event.