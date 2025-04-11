I have a kid who's about to start high school, so I can appreciate how it's a huge blessing to help find local scholarships kids can apply for, especially since maintaining superior academic excellence is hard to achieve for many students.

Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is back with their annual college scholarship for secondary students who reside in the Yakima Valley.

Seniors Should Apply for the Yakima Federal Scholarship Before the Deadline Ends

High school counselors have been busy prepping their students to find scholarships for college. There are many resources available for students from all backgrounds, cultures, vocations, and academic skills. Yakima Federal loves to reward our local kids for their hard work.

This year, the bank has collected $217,500 to give away, so let's see what the qualifications for this college scholarship are.

"[The scholarship] is for those graduates who are accepted by and enrolled in an accredited college, university, community college, or technical school during [the 2025] fall semester." - Yakima Federal

QUALIFICATIONS:

Show proof of residency within Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, and Franklin counties

Graduate in the top 10% of their high school class

Present evidence of their demonstrated high moral character, industriousness, and ambition during high school

Submit a one-page letter that includes the following:

A brief introduction of yourself An outline of your future plans Mention a couple of your meaningful high school and life experiences Include any challenges you have faced and overcome Discuss the impact of receiving a $2500 college scholarship

The scholarships are worth $2,500 each, which means there are about 86 scholarships being given away by Yakima Federal this year. For more info on how to apply for the scholarship before the April 18th deadline, visit YakimaFed.com.

