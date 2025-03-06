It's going to be a big party! The Filipino Community of Yakima is so excited to bring a burst of culture, traditional dance, and lots of joy that is open to the public, too. I can't wait to get my tickets to support this fun event coming up at the end of March! (See details below.)

Filipino Hall in Wapato WA Google Street View loading...

Roots on the Ground

It has been 73 years since the Filipino community was established in Wapato, Washington.

The Filipino Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and last year, it was honored by Yakima County Commissioners for its historical significance to the Yakima Valley.

FUN FACT: Did you know that Washington has the fifth biggest Filipino population in the United States?

Pancit Filipino Food Loubelle's Best via YouTube loading...

Thursday is Lunch Day at Filipino Hall

It has been a while since I made the short trek to Wapato to get some of that delicious lumpia and pancit on Thursdays. Volunteers get together each week to sell their authentic Filipino food right out of the kitchen at Filipino Hall (211 W. 2nd St).

Shown here are a few of the volunteers of the weekly traditional Filipino lunch pop-up restaurant that happens every Thursday at the Filipino Hall in Wapato.

Volunteers make the magic happen at the Wapato Filipino Community Hall Wapato Filipino Community Hall via Facebook loading...

Join the Anniversary Celebration This March

Tickets are on sale now for the event that promises Filipino food, fun, music, and traditional Filipino dances. One great feature about this big party: Kids under age 12 are FREE!

WHAT: 73rd Anniversary Celebration with the Filipino Community of Yakima Valley

WHEN: Saturday, March 29th, from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Filipino Hall, 211 W. 2nd St. in Wapato, Washington

ADMISSION: General Admission tickets available now, with special rates for Seniors and Youth. Email Don or Monette or call the Filipino Hall at (509) 877-3087.

20 Fun Bucket List Items to do During Winter in Washington State Looking for a way to have some fun this winter? Check out these 20 winter bucket list adventures in Washington State that are sure to get your heart racing! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals