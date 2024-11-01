Meet Lego…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is the perennially playful Lego! Despite her impressive media presence after being featured on the news twice—she has been at the shelter since April 10, 2024 (that’s 203 days). Lego is around 1 year and 6 months old and was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan off Wernett Road in Pasco.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Lego is a Husky/Pitbull mix of some kind, and she’s quite honestly one of the most overlooked dogs in the shelter. Lego is friendly with other dogs, exceptionally sweet, smart, and eager to please. She would make a fantastic adventure companion, as she loves car rides and long walks by the beautiful Columbia River.

Lego's situation highlights a broader issue known as "black dog syndrome," statistics show they typically wait 4 times longer to be adopted simply due to the inability to stand out amongst their lighter colored neighbors.

Get our free mobile app

TCAS TCAS loading...

It’s important to consider these factors and look beyond initial appearances. Shy and scared dogs, older animals, and those who have been waiting for a long time deserve our attention and compassion. These dogs often have so much love to give and can make wonderful companions for those who take the time to get to know them. By focusing on these overlooked pets, every dog could find their loving home.

The Animal Shelter is currently at capacity for large breed dogs like Lego, and appreciates this opportunity to remind the community, if they’re ready to add a new furry member to their family, now is the time visit the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. Our adoption fee still remains at just $50 and all animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age appropriate vaccines prior to adoption.

TCAS TCAS loading...

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and no appointment is necessary to meet any of the fabulous felines or friendly dogs. If you do have a dog in your home currently, you'll need to bring your pup along to have a meet and greet with Lego before the adoption can move forward.