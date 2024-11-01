Protect Your Voting Rights: A Hotline Can Help You Safeguard Your Ballot

As voters head to the polls, a vital resource is available to ensure their voices are heard. Voters can call 866-OUR-VOTE for assistance with any election-related questions, staffed by over 4,000 legal professionals volunteering through Election Protection, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to safeguarding the voting process.

Expert Volunteer

These volunteers, consisting of attorneys and paralegals, are on standby to help eligible and registered voters navigate the complexities of casting their ballots. For instance, if a voter accidentally marks the wrong bubble, volunteers are equipped to guide them on how to correct their mistakes based on the instructions provided on the ballot. They are also addressing unique situations, such as assisting overseas voters with absentee ballots.

Ballot Tracker

However, this election cycle has not been without its challenges. Incidents like a ballot box being set on fire in Vancouver and reports of individuals receiving multiple ballots in the mail have raised serious concerns about ballot integrity. To help mitigate potential issues, volunteers are encouraging voters to take advantage of Washington State's ballot tracker feature. This tool notifies voters about the status of their ballots and can help address any problems that may arise.