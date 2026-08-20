The Desmos calculator is a hot trending math tool for Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities students this back-to-school season. What is it, and why has it become so popular?

A New Math Tool in the Digital Age

My daughter is about to be in the 10th grade, but I still haven't seen any messages from teachers about school supplies list yet. UGH!

If you have a kid in high school, please take a quick look at their back-to-school supplies list and tell me if you see 'Desmos' on it? Because the last thing I want to see is a bulky TI-84 graphing calculator that cost over 100 bucks on the list!

The free math tool Desmos might be one of the greatest inventions I think I've heard about in a while and here's why: Desmos is a calculator that you can use online or via an app on your phone. They have it set up for graphing, geometry, scientific math, and more!

Photo Credit: Mahmoud Amer on Unsplash Graph Calculator

Read More: When Does School Begin in Yakima County? Full List of Start Dates

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It's Pretty Much Plug and Play

I tried out the Desmos calculator for myself by using a random equation:

y = mx + 3

You can adjust the slider and then a line magically appears on the screen.

screenshot: desmos.com y equal mx plus 3 via Desmos.com

You can drag the slider with a scroll, and it moves your slope or position around the screen and gives you coordinates in real time.

This makes plotting your graph so much easier than it did back in my school days! I just love technology!

Other Popular Back-to-School Supplies for 2026

Fetch.com gives some other popular back-to-school supplies for the student in your life.

Portable Chargers

USB Flash Drives

Index Cards

Good luck with all of your back-to-school shopping!