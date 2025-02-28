New Child Support Tax Return Rumors Spark Fear in Some WA Parents

If you receive child support, will you be banned from getting the Child Tax Credit? This is a rumor that has been floating around in the past few weeks on social media and has given many Washington State parents fear about losing this money-saving credit.

Washington's DSHS Division of Child Support has entered the chat to address the rumor.

What Is the Child Tax Credit?

The IRS provides a Child Tax Credit that gives a tax relief for each dependent child under 17 years old. The credit is slated to continue as a $2,000 credit in 2025. This tax credit isn't new, it was created to help out middle and upper-middle class families back in 1997, when the money-saving credit was initially worth $500 per qualifying child.

New Child Support Child Tax Credit Rumor Debunked

Someone on TikTok intentionally started a false rumor that custodial parents who currently get child support won't be allowed to claim the Child Tax Credit anymore under the new Trump administration.

DSHS says this rumor is compete misinformation, even going so far as to declare it 'fake news.'

"A TikTok user, who first shared the rumor, admitted that he made it up...there are no executive orders or credible news reports of any changes to the tax code around child support at this time. If you have questions about it, please call the IRS (800-829-1040) since this is a tax-related issue." - DSHS Economic Services Administration

Don't Believe the Hype: Always Fact Check Any Internet & Social Media Rumors

It is so easy for some to fall prey to goofballs and bullies who create fake news and cruel misinformation in order to cause unnecessary fear. I, for one, am grateful that the DSHS spoke up about this to clear the air!

If you currently receive child support and haven't already filed your 2024 taxes, you may still be able to qualify for the Child Tax Credit. Check to see if you qualify.

