The Scottish Fest is a family-friendly event in Prosser that's worth the drive: you don't want to miss this year in June!

What Is the Prosser Scottish Fest

On Saturday, June 20th, from 9 in the morning to 6 in the evening, the tiny town of around 6,000 people** living in Prosser, Washington, will be bustling with excitement and lots of Scottish and Celtic fun. The event celebrates 250 years of Scottish-American heritage, and this is the 24th year of Prosser's Scottish Fest.

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Expect food vendors serving authentic Scottish and Irish traditional favorites, grilled sausages, shortbread, doughnuts, coffee, espresso, energy drinks, Italian sodas, lemonade, apple cider, hot chocolate, tea, and shaved ice.

Slated on the event lineup:

Wee Scotland

Live Celtic Music from the Columbia Regional Pipe Band and more bands on the schedule)

Highland Cattle

Highland Dance Competition (jigs, reels, flings, sword dance, and national dances)

Clan Gathering (Donald, Hay, Maclean, Maxwell, Macnachtan Association, Montgomery Society, and more)

Celtic Market

Athletic Games ( Clachneart Stone, Weight for Distance, Weight for Height, Hammer Throwing, Sheaf Toss, and Caber Turn)

Anvil Launch

"The Anvil Launch is LOUD!" - Prosser Scottish Fest & Highland Games

I've never been to this event yet, so I'm really excited to spend the whole weekend in Prosser, going to the Scottish Fest on Saturday and the Grapes & Glitter event the night before.

I'm also looking forward to getting an Anvil Knott tattoo souvenir, and stopping by the booth where they put sparkly stuff in your hair so that you look like a wee faerie! (And if you forget your faerie wings, ear cuffs, and wands, Fairy Bliss Workshop will be on site selling their wares.)

Kids ages 4 and under can get in for free, everybody else needs a ticket. There's a special rate for Seniors and children ages 5 through 12. If you aren't able to buy a ticket in advance online, you can buy them on site at the Main Gate.

There's Something for the 21+ Crowd, Too

If you're old enough to get your drink on, check out the Anvil Pub, where you can get a commemorative glass with a unique Anvil logo.

"Our Highland Market has everything from jewelry and delicate crystal to music CDs and DVDs, clan badges, and heavy armament." - Prosser Scottish Fest & Highland Games

The Prosser Scottish Fest is located at 2840 Lee Rd at the Port of Benton Wine and Food Park.

Restrooms and shady spots will be readily available on site.

**Prosser is the native land of the Yakama People, particularly the Táptat (Tapteal) tribe. Learn more about them at the Prosser Museum (1000 Patterson Rd).