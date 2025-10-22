Scammers are everywhere and new ideas are popping up all the time. Luckily, there’s an upcoming class that is free to attend for people in the Yakima Valley who may have a difficult time spotting scams. If that’s you, don’t feel bad, you’re all alone.

Recent Scam Dealing Involving Jury Duty And Bitcoin in Yakima

One of our listeners (Lynn) wanted to spread the word and warn of a phone call they’ve received recently. The would-be scammer called her and reported that she missed her Jury Duty appearance. But never fear, she could handle the fees and avoid any legal repercussions by taking $500 to a Bitcoin machine.

Luckily, Lynn knew it was a scam right away (much like these other scams). Anyone who threatens legal action over a phone call should raise some flags. If they say payment via Bitcoin or gift cards is acceptable, it is a giant red flag!

Free Fraud Prevention Seminar In Yakima

Solarity Credit Union will be hosting a free Fraud Prevention Seminar this Friday (October 24th) starting at 1 pm at the Yakima Harman Center located at 101 N 65th Avenue.

“Hear real-life scam stories, learn how to spot red flags, and get practical tips to keep your money and information safe. An FBI agent will also share expert insight on today’s most common scams.”

– Solarity Credit Union.

For more information on the Fraud Prevention Seminar, RSVP online at SolarityCU.org/fraud-prevention-seminar.

