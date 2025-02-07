Meet Jackal...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week

Jackal, a 3.5-year-old German Shepherd mix, is this weeks Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week! Jackal has been at the shelter for over six months now and all of the staff at TCAS are hoping that having his turn as Pert of the Week will help him find the loving home he deserves.

Jackal’s journey began last July 26, when a good Samaritan found him running loose in a park in Kennewick. Since then, he has become a favorite at the shelter, but despite his charm, he hasn’t had much adoption interest as some of the other dogs

Jackal is an energetic, 60-pound dog who thrives on activity and attention. He also has some Houdini in him as he's an escape artist with a strong personality. His ideal home would need a secure home with a high, well-fenced yard to keep him safe. Jackal is smart and full of energy, so his new family will need to provide physical and mental stimulation to keep him happy.

Jackal is very affectionate with people, he very much gravitates and loves his humans. He can, however, be selective with other dogs. His best situation would be either as the only pet in the home or with a compatible companion. He does have some resource guarding tendencies when it comes to food and toys, which would require an experienced dog owner to manage, navigate, and train.

Jackal’s ideal home is one with an active lifestyle—he loves to run, play, and bond with his humans. He can be picky about men, so early introductions to any male members of the household will be important to ensure a smooth transition.

At just $50, Jackal’s adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and treatment for worms and fleas. There is no appointment needed to meet any of the shelter animals, and Tri-Cities Animal Services is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have other dogs at home, a meet and greet is required to ensure compatibility before heading home together. Jackal is looking for a family who can embrace his quirks, provide him with lots of love and activity, and help him become the best version of himself. If you're looking for a new loving member of your family, stop by the shelter and spend a little time with Jackal.