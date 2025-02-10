Could WA bill to undo ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ inspire another initiative effort?

(The Center Square) - The group behind the 2024 initiative that led to the Parental Bill of Rights in Washington is weighing potential options now that majority Democrats are championing a bill that would repeal most of the protections in the measure.

Brian Heywood, founder of Let’s Go Washington, the group behind I-2081, stood in the wings of the state Senate this week as Democrats considered several Republican-backed amendments ahead of final passage of SB 5181.

As reported by The Center Square, SB 5181 is described as amending the “parents’ bill of rights” initiative to align it with existing law.”

“The sheer arrogance of the Democrats, to think they know better than parents. That was one thing that struck me,” Heywood in an interview with The Center Square in reference to watching Senate debate ahead of the vote on the bill. “They’ve got this premise that the majority of parents are bad and harmful to children and the state knows better.”

There were several amendments considered ahead of the final vote.

“They allowed Republicans to put like six amendments, but they had already decided which ones they were going to vote for, so it was kind of a show trial,” said Heywood.

Two amendments offered by Republicans were included in the version that passed the full Senate.

“They said if there’s a school shooter, they magnanimously agreed they should notify parents, and they agreed that if a child is involved in a crime either against them or they committed the crime that they would tell the parents,” said Heywood.

A Jan. 27 ruling in King County Superior Court upheld the Parental Bill of Rights, but it’s unclear how the ruling will impact new legislation.

If SB 5181 is passed by both chambers, it would remove some rights to notification if a child receives medical services and treatment.

Heywood suggested the amendments adopted by the Senate in the version passed this week may not sit well in the House.

“They might not be willing to go along with what they view as a deeply watered down version that passed the Senate,” said Heywood.

The Center Square reached out to House Democrats for comment about the version of the bill that passed the Senate, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Given Democrats have attached an emergency clause to SB 5181, a citizen referendum to restore the Parental Bill of Rights is not an option, but another initiative campaign is a possibility.

“The difference between an initiative and a referendum is 200,000 signatures versus 400,000 signatures,” said Heywood, who did not tip his hand if LGW will go that route.

About 450,000 Washington voters signed onto I-2081, so Heywood suggested Democrats willingness to ignore the will of so many Washingtonians may motivate people once again.

“In 2022, I didn’t know 400,000 people. Now I know 1.8 million people,” Heywood said about the unprecedented initiative effort that sent six citizen measures to the legislature in 2024, three of which were adopted by lawmakers. LGW then helped get I-2066 – to retain natural gas as an energy choice – qualified for the 2024 ballot. The measure was approved by voters.