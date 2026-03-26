Where is the worst place you’ve gone on a date? This was the topic of a recent Reddit thread, and that got me thinking about my past dating experiences. If you think you’ve had a bad date destination, just wait till you see what made the list below.

My Dating Adventures In Central Washington

I’m old school; a date for me growing up was the typical dinner and a movie, although I always felt that was a dumb idea for a date.

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Think about it, you go to a movie… you’re not supposed to talk, so you can learn anything from the person you’re out with. And depending on the dinner, it could be good, bad, over-priced, possibly give you a food coma, or make you sick.



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Because of those reasons, I started thinking outside the box when it came to going on dates. I admit, my first date (in 2000) with a lady who would become my first serious relationship started off dumb, but ended pretty sweetly.

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I took her dumpster diving behind the music store here in Yakima. We were joking around, and it was late, and I mentioned the Off The Record store, and she was game. LUCKILY, the dumpster was empty, so there wasn’t that much ‘diving’ happening.

I then showed her my work (here at the radio station), and then we went out and stargazed and talked for several hours.



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What I’ve Learned

Since those early dates, I’ve changed up my out-of-the-box dating ideas. No more dumpster diving, but talking under the stars is still a great staple, the perfect way for the right mood, and getting to know your date. Even now that I’ve been married for 13 years, we have our couple of spots for great views.

READ MORE: 5 Best Stargazing Spots For A Great Date Night In Washington

Now, before you judge me and my dumpster diving idea… take a look at where these guys took their dates.

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