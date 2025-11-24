Ready to get away from all the hustle and bustle of the Holiday Season? You don’t want to get away from the actual season itself; just a change of pace is what your soul craves. Well, if this is the case, we have 5 of the most beautiful towns that you really should treat yourself to and visit this winter, all located in Washington. Check out our list below.

A Homebody Until You’re Not

Home is where the heart is, but we all could use a change of pace. My wife and I really hate to travel, at least for long distances. I can’t really put my finger on what her reason is, but mine is pretty simple.

snowy walkway in a park. Jasmine Huang via Unsplash loading...

For 13 years, I drove for a living as a courier for a medical lab. My job took me all over Washington. From Tri-Cities to Spokane, Yakima to Wenatchee, Seattle, Auburn, ALL OVER the state. Sometimes in a single weekend.

Since I drove so much, for so long, I love staying at home. But I must say, during my drives in the winter months, some of the natural beauty of several of our great cities and towns in Washington really shone brightly. Some more than others. Check out the list.

The Five Prettiest Winter Towns in Washington State It's no secret that Washington State is one of the most beautiful places in the world. From the snow-capped mountains to the lush forests, there's no shortage of picturesque scenery. But what are the best places to see all this beauty? Here are our five picks for the prettiest towns in Washington during winter. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Are you a snowbird who travels to get away from the weather in the winter? If so, where do you escape to? Or, where is your secret and cozy hideaway spot for the snowy months in Washington? Tap the App and let us know.

