How much water are you drinking per day? Enough that you're running to the bathroom more often than you like, or so little that when you try to spit you whistle? If it’s the second one, first off, DRINK WATER! Second off, you’re in the minority here in Washington. We have the details below.

How Much Water Do I Drink?

I joke about drinking vodka whenever I’m drinking water. I figure it’s a harmless joke, because it is 99.8% of the time it is water. The other .1% it could be a flat clear soda like Sprite or 7up, and that last .1% I’m saving for a rainy day when I actually want to drink vodka; at least no one will say I lied to them.

Photo by Thomas Kinto on Unsplash clear drinking glass with water

My wife is a champion; she drinks tea, one coffee a day, and the rest of the day is water. Filled in her special water bottle. She takes it everywhere, even to the point it’s getting annoying.

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For example, were on our way out the door of our house to head to dinner, “hold on, I need to grab my water!” WTF? We’re going to a place where literally that’s the first thing they give you! Oh, and her water bottle isn't just a simple water bottle, it's one of those giant metal bottles that you could beat an intruder to death with, always filled!

"LISTEN, it's my emotional support water bottle, k??"

- My Wife

tsm/Timmy! man holding his head from a water bottle.

But I am proud of her; she drinks much more than I do, and I need to strive to do better, or at least keep up with the rest of Washington, which is staying pretty hydrated according to a recent survey.

Washington’s Getting Wet

The fine folks at Coventry Direct launched a survey across 48 states in America asking respondents about their drinking habits.

Compared to the rest of the US, Washington ranked at #13 for drinking the most, with, on average, residents of the Evergreen State drinking 6.84 cups (US average is 6.5).

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash woman in white crew neck shirt drinking water

That's far below the recommended 11.5 cups per day, so we have some work to chug.

Other key findings from the survey found that plain water is still the #1 choice compared to flavored, and the biggest reason people are not drinking more water. Not the taste or choice, but simply forgetfulness. For my wife and I, that seems weird. How do you forget to be thirsty? But when a Dr. Pepper is at arm's length, I can start to understand.

Check out the full breakdown here, and let us know how much you drink and what your drinking habits are, if you have any, by Tapping the App and sending a message.

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