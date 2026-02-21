What is the trashiest thing about you? How about your family or your neighbors? Washington in general? That’s the question we asked our audiences, and the responses we received made us scratch our heads, and LOL… out loud! Check out our picks of the best responses below.

How Trashy Am I?

I’d like to say that I’m not very trashy, but I know the truth. So does my wife, so does my family. They’ve all seen my furniture and random piles of awesomeness that the layman probably would call junk.

appliances outside

Although I will admit to being trashy, to give myself credit, I’ve gotten better. I no longer stop to pick up every free thing I see at the end of a driveway on my daily commute. Grabbing it with dreams of grandeur of cleaning up and selling it to make a pretty penny, or to finally swap out my broken 2-drawer desk for a dance 3-drawer one. (A boy can dream).

I know I’ve gotten less trashy because it’s been a while since I last went dumpster diving. I used to love it. I even took a lady out on a date once that included a trip to a dumpster behind a music store (we ended up dating for 2 years, so young, dumb love was up for any adventure).

So I know I’m less trashy, but what about our audience? How trashy are they? Check out some of their responses to that question below. And when you're done, Tap The App and let us know about your Trashiness Level!

