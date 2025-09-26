What is Suit-Jitsu, and why do we need an official form of it in Washington State? Because it’s awesome, that’s why!

What Is Suit-Jitsu, Exactly?

How many times have you seen a movie where the person in a nice suit is kicking butt and taking names like nobody’s business?

Films like the James Bond and, more to the point, the John Wick franchises have created whole grappling and martial arts competitions where the combatants are dressed in full formalwear.

I stumbled upon a video on the internet, and I was very, VERY entertained.

What Is Suit-Jitsu

BJJEE.com reported on the John Wick Invitational (or JWI for short), and yeah, it was sponsored by a suit company.

“The concept is simple but brilliant: full-on jiu-jitsu matches fought while wearing suits, evoking the slick, high-intensity action of John Wick. It’s part genius, part absurdity – especially as the match heads into its final phase.”

- BJJEE.com

Final Round Twist: The Prop Weapon Rule

In these Suit-Jitsu tournaments, in the final minute of a round, a prop weapon is tossed into the pit. If the match doesn’t end with a submission first, it can end with a race to the prop weapon (gun or knife).

Pit Boss Grappling posted the entire 2nd JWI tournament (that took place in Castle Rock, Colorado), online (in its entirety). Check that video out below.

Should Washington Host Its Own Suit-Jitsu League?

This looks awesome, fun, and classy. Kind of a modern take on Medieval Times restaurant, where you can eat chicken while watching jousters. Well, I’d love to be sitting at a five-star restaurant while seeing two people in nice suits fighting for my entertainment.

What about you? Would you watch this? Would you join a Suit-Jitsu league? Should Washington embrace Suit-Jitsu? Tap the App and let us know.

