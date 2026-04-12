Just about one-third of adults throughout Washington (and the rest of the country) are sleep-deprived. If you’re reading this, odds are that it's you. There are a ton of tips and tools that can help you, and some can sabotage you.

Do You Have Orthosomnia?

I recently wrote about Orthosomnia (read that article here), which is a newer issue where people are losing sleep about not getting enough sleep, and are constantly checking their apps and sleep trackers for help and guidance, but some end up with anxiety instead of good numbers.

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Helpful & Possible Sleeping Hazard

Well, there are many things that can help you sleep. For me, air circulation and white noise are key when I sleep. Boom, a fan! That is the perfect thing for me. My mother slept with a fan, and I do too!

I sleep with a fan so much, I see those memes of a person caked with mud (i.e., my fan) judging me for doing something else around my bedroom, and I laugh (and take it personally).

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Well, now there are some warnings and health hazards about the dangers of sleeping with a fan. Honestly, I’ve understood and worried about a ceiling fan. Who wants to die at 3 am in the morning by the fan breaking and falling on you, cutting you up into little pieces? I’ve seen Final Destination… it could happen.



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Well, that most likely won’t happen, but here are 5 very real health dangers linked with sleeping with a fan.

READ MORE: Are You Losing Sleep, TRYING To Get The Perfect Night Sleep? You're Not Alone!

5 Health Dangers Linked To Sleeping With A Fan

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