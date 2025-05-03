I've lived in Washington state all my life.

I was born in Yakima, and grew up in a little town just outside of it called Naches.

Naches was named after the Natchez River, a name given to it by Native Americans in the area because of the rough waters (for more of the history, visit TownOfNaches.com), but that wasn't the full story I heard growing up.

The full story I was told about how my little town got its name is pretty unbelievable.

naches river Canva loading...

A Child's Story Of The Origin Of The Name For Naches, Washington

If memory serves me correctly, the story went like this:

Back in the 1840s, when trappers and traders where coming through the area, they depending on help from the natives for survival.

At one meeting, trappers met with the local tribe's chief to discuss a trade.

The trapper offered all sorts of furs, pelts, spices, clothing, blankets, if they could stay and rest for a few days.

The chief looked upon the entire offering, and shook his head in dismissal.

The trapper couldn't believe it, he believed this was a great and fair deal, he then asked if the chief if he accept all the gifts in trade, as well as half of his crews horses.

The chief, looked the trapper straight in the eyes, and said, "Naaa, Cheese."

The chief didn't want blankets or horses, he just wanted cheese, and who could blame him, cheese is delicious.



Giphy.com

And that is how I was told our town got its name. A silly, very factually inaccurate joke.

But let's move on to bigger things besides Naches, what about my home state, Washington. Well, check out this full list of every state's nickname and how it got it, including the 42nd state, Washington.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Now that you know, the real question is, what nickname would you give Washington, besides the Evergreen State? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app