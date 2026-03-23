There have been many, MANY movies filmed in the Evergreen State, and when I stumbled upon this list, my jaw dropped. Certain films I had watched dozens of times, and had no idea they were filmed so close. I got the last and the one that blew me away below.

John McClane In Moses Lake, Washington

No, we’re not going to get into the age-old debate of one of the most popular Christmas Movies of all time (Die Hard), and whether or not it is a Christmas Movie (it is), but the fact that one of its sequels had scenes filmed in Washington!

man holding flaming torches in the snow. YouTube/Bunt loading...

The sequel to Die Hard, which was released in July of 1990, Die Hard 2: Die Harder, had some pretty important scenes that were filmed near Moses Lake in 1989.

READ MORE: 16 Actors Who Almost Got The Lead In Die Hard

One of the most important scenes of the film (spoiler alert for a 25+ year old movie) is where John McClane (played by Bruce Willis) is waving the torches at the airport.

That is just one example of these great films that were filmed in Washington, which, if you haven’t checked out yet, do yourself a favor, and make a date night! Check this list out below.

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You Gotta Watch These Classic Movies Filmed in Washington Before You Die You're probably here because you're a movie fan. You probably also live in Washington. You're probably here because I told you there were some amazing movies filmed in Washington. Movies with actors such as Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner, Bruce Willis, and the late great Heath Ledger. If you haven't seen every movie on this list, you need to get a move on. These are the best films that were shot in the beautiful state of Washington. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen



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What other films were filmed in Washington that you feel are true classics that everyone should watch before they die? Tap the App and let us know, and we just might add it to this list (after we watch it and decide if it sucks or not… looking at you Twilight series).



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