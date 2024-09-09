Washington’s Culinary Gems Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

America’s Best Restaurants strikes again in Washington, this time hitting a couple of killer spots in Eastern Washington. They look for restaurants that are highly reviewed on the internet — I’m talking cult classic-type spots. With 72 other locations in the state, I’d say they are being pretty selective. Most of those spots are on the west side too.

Now, looking into this company, they operate on a regional basis. Started in 2018, they really took off in 2020 and 2021 with the addition of 100 new employees across the country. America’s Best Restaurants travels to the hotspots, films a cool show highlighting their food, and then airs it, selling the video as media packages back to the restaurant.

The Bonfire

This month, the spotlight turns to The Bonfire, a beloved Walla Walla establishment, set to be featured on September 17. The restaurant's co-owners, Kelly and Jencie Sedore-Siner, will share their inspiring journey from food trailer to brick-and-mortar success. The segment will dive into their community impact and spotlight their renowned fan favorites like the Philly Cheesesteak, Bonfire Mac 'n Cheese, and the T-Mak Burger. The Bonfire, which began its culinary journey as a food trailer before expanding into a food truck and earning the title of Best Food Truck in Walla Walla in 2023, opened its first brick-and-mortar location this year.

Stick+Stone

Just a day later, on September 18, Stick+Stone in Richland will take center stage. Owner Talon Yager will discuss the restaurant's dedication to authentic Neapolitan pizza and craft beer. Known for standout creations like the Patata Pizza and Colonel Mustard, Stick+Stone has become a hotspot for food enthusiasts. Yager, who took over the restaurant in 2020, brings a wealth of experience from his upbringing in the food industry.

Both restaurants were selected for their exceptional customer reviews, unique menu offerings, vibrant social media presence, and active community involvement. Keep an eye on ABR’s social media channels for the upcoming features and get ready to explore these culinary treasures from the comfort of your own home.

