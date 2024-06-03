Washington Gamers, Level Up And Get Paid In A Study

I’ve known many people who say “Gaming is my life” or “I don’t game because I don’t have a life, I game become I have several!”

Well, now is your chance participate in a gaming study and make some money in the process!

Microsoft is looking for console gamers (X Box, Nintendo, PlayStation) to participate in a study taking place in late June, in Redmond, Washington.

The study is set to last two days, and go from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th.

If you are selected and participate, you’ll receive $600 via digital gift cards (your choice of a dozen different options).

A way of saying ‘thank you’ for your time and feedback.

Where Will The Study Take Place?

You will be invited to participate at Microsoft’s Studio D offices at 15030 NE 36th St, in Redmond, Washington.

How Can I Participate In The Microsoft Study?

The study is being conducted by MSGUR (Microsoft Games User Research), and you can send an email to: MSGUR@Microsoft.com.

Make sure the subject of your email says something like “Studio D June Study”, and let them know that you are interested in participating in the upcoming study.

NOTE: You need to be 18 years or older and you will have to supply your own means of transportation to and from the study.

If you are accepted, you will be emailed a “pre-qualifying survey” to see if you’d be a good fit for the unofficial survey. The pre-qualifying survey can be done from the comfort of your own home.

