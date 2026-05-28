“They Took Our Jobs! They took ‘er JERBS!”, is a popular line from the 2004 episode of South Park where people from the future are coming to our time and gaining employment. The more I read about companies and AI, the more this line rings in my head. So is AI taking our jobs on purpose, or is it making us lazier to the point where we can’t do some of the jobs that AI is taking?

A Simple Task That A Simpleton Has A Hard Time Doing It

I once heard of a real estate agent who had to use a chatbot in order to describe the different rooms in a house.

man looking stressed using a computer. Tim Gouw via Unsplash-1 loading...

That seemed very odd to me, that this particular person was no longer able to look at a living room and state how it was a beautiful, spacious living room (dimensions) painted light blue with two beautiful picture windows facing the west and north, offering a gorgeous scenic view in the evenings. Describing what you see can be tricky, but if that’s a big part of your job, are you in the right career field?

We're Using AI A Lot More, Liking It A Lot Less

While it’s no secret that we’re using AI more and more every day (whether we’re intentionally doing it or not), a Harvard-Gallup study showed that 79% of study participants worried about how AI made people lazier, and that 65% believed that chatbots “promote instant gratification, not real understanding.”

sheep next to a chalk board with bad math on it. Elimende Inagella via Unsplash loading...

In the same study, findings show that the younger generations (Gen Z in particular) are becoming more and more resentful towards AI and of the central focus many companies are pushing upon all of us.

READ MORE: Washington DOL AI Screws Up English/Spanish Translation

Where do you stand in Washington with AI? Do you feel that it’s a good tool, or are you sick of it? Do you feel people are becoming too lazy or reliant on it? Are you willing to pay more for a “Non-Smart” product? Are you worried about the AI future? Tap the App and sound off.