KORD Welcomes Dwight Yoakam to Kennewick, Win Tickets
The legendary Dwight Yoakum is set to take over the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Thursday, October 19th with special guests The Mavericks - 1027 KORD wants you to be there. Fill out the entry form below and get your name in to win - we will start randomly drawing winners beginning Wednesday.
Get our free mobile app
Pre-sale tickets are on-sale Wednesday 8/9 at 10 am through Thursday, 8/10 at 10 pm - use the code word PEPPER. All tickets are on-sale Friday, 8/11 at 10 am through ticketmaster.com.
Yellowstone: Who Said 'No' To Taylor Sheridan?
Why in the world would anyone turn down a chance to star on Yellowstone? It happened, more than once. In fact the show's biggest star nearly quit after one season while an entire network passed because the hit TV show didn't groove with their ideology.
See who passed on Yellowstone and how it ended up working out.