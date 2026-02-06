What adult tasks feel more like a cruel joke than something that is actually a task that is meant for adults? That is a topic of a recent thread that has gone viral. We’ll go over some of the top responses and share our own tasks that don’t seem quite right to “Today’s Manchild”.

An Interesting Question Posted on Reddit

A recent post on Reddit by user lucifergaming007 asked, “What’s a normal adult task that still feels fake when you do it?” and the thread gathered a lot of attention, even by BuzzFeed.

Some of the top answers given included:

*Wearing business attire, mainly just to look smart.

*Volunteering at school events, even though I have as much smarts as the children and am just waiting to be told what to do.

*Cleaning, I’m a slob at heart, so why am I even doing this?

*Taxes and Finances, I’m finally making money, why does everyone else get a piece of it?



Talking to our listeners and readers from around Washington and the greater Pacific Northwest on the same topic, and many have the same thoughts and worries, especially about ‘how are WE the ones in charge?’ Some of my favorite audience responses:

Planning for the future, I should have done this a long time ago. The future is now, uh oh!

Grocery shopping, I’m an adult, and I can have cake any time I want, but nope… I got a salad!

And my favorite, I’ll just have to quote:

“Owning a car, first off, they trust me to drive!? And 2nd off, how many times do I have to pay to own the same car? Pay for the driver’s license to operate the car, purchase the car, purchase the gas for the car, purchase the insurance for the car, purchase car tabs for the car, and heaven help if I want to drive to the woods and I have to purchase a piece of paper saying I can look at a tree!?!” – Evan Murray.

What adult task feels fake to you? What things make you say out loud "Help, I need an adultier adult!"? Tap the App and let us know.

