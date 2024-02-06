Who Is The New Toppenish Police Chief?

It was just 5 days ago (January 31st) that Toppenish Police Chief John Clary retired after an impressive 30-year career in law enforcement (with the last two being with the City of Toppenish). Many were curious about how long the city would go without a Chief of Police. The wait was not long.

The City of Toppenish just announced that a new Police Chief has been named. Congratulations to Chief Joseph Mehline. Chief Mehline is no stranger to Toppenish, having worked and helped the community for over 2 years.

attachment-toppenish loading...

Chief Mehline is bound to do a commendable job in his new role, with over 17 years of experience, including 2nd in command as the Police Captain.

The press release gave praise to the exiting chief and an optimistic look to the future for his replacement.

“The Toppenish City Council, City Staff, and Police Officers express their deepest gratitude to Chief John Clary for his outstanding service and leadership over the years.”

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a russian police vehicle blinow61 loading...

How do you feel about the changes in the Toppenish Police Department? Do you have an experience with Chief Clary or Chief Mehline? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State A new survey says these are the 10 trashiest towns in Washington State, do you agree or disagree? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Here Are The 4 Most Violent Cities In Washington State Get informed and find out which city is the most dangerous when it comes to violent crime. See where your town ranks on this list of the 4 most violent cities in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: