Who Is The New Toppenish Police Chief?
It was just 5 days ago (January 31st) that Toppenish Police Chief John Clary retired after an impressive 30-year career in law enforcement (with the last two being with the City of Toppenish). Many were curious about how long the city would go without a Chief of Police. The wait was not long.
The City of Toppenish just announced that a new Police Chief has been named. Congratulations to Chief Joseph Mehline. Chief Mehline is no stranger to Toppenish, having worked and helped the community for over 2 years.
Chief Mehline is bound to do a commendable job in his new role, with over 17 years of experience, including 2nd in command as the Police Captain.
The press release gave praise to the exiting chief and an optimistic look to the future for his replacement.
“The Toppenish City Council, City Staff, and Police Officers express their deepest gratitude to Chief John Clary for his outstanding service and leadership over the years.”
How do you feel about the changes in the Toppenish Police Department? Do you have an experience with Chief Clary or Chief Mehline? Tap the App and let us know.
