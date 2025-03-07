Hello Earthling, it's me, Reesha. Did you know there's supposed to be some real cool astronomical event happening next week? If you're into space and the galaxy, and stuff like that, you'll probably be stoked about the Lunar Eclipse thing.

When is the lunar eclipse 2025?

The lunar eclipse is happening March 13th and 14th this year.

The Best Town to Watch the Lunar Eclipse in Washington State

You've come to the right place to find out the best place to see the lunar eclipse in Washington. The best spot is in Goldendale at the Observatory (1602 Observatory Dr), but you have to go on Thursday, March 13th!

The Goldendale Observatory will be open for special hours for this intergalactic event and the parking is first come, first served.

If you live near the Tri-Cities or Ellensburg, it might take you a couple of hours to get there.

Coming from Yakima? It's about an hour drive.

It's only three hours from Seattle and Wenatchee (on a good traffic day, ha).

Close to four hours' drive from Spokane.

If you're coming from Bellingham, then plan a little pit stop along the way because it's a nearly five-hour drive.

The coolest thing about this event (besides seeing La Luna) is that it's free to be at the Observatory. I've never been to visit all these years that I've lived here in Washington. Now I have a fourteen-year-old who is obsessed with all things space, so I plan on taking her to this event.

Goldendale Observatory State Park waparks.org loading...

Goldendale Observatory Lunar Eclipse Hours

Stop by the Observatory to capture the lunar eclipse between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Here are the best times to view each of the lunar eclipse phases, no matter where you watch it this year.