9 Cheap Tips For Dealing With A Cold Snap in Washington & Oregon!

It's no secret that it's going to get cold. Really cold. Colder than your mother-in-law's icy heart on her deathbed. But like all things in life, it'll pass; summer will be here before you know it, and then we can get back to complaining about how it is too hot. Until it passes, we have to prepare, and here are 9 tips and things to remember during a cold snap!

9 Cheap Tips For Dealing With A Cold Snap!

#1 – Pets: Make sure they stay warm. Bring them inside if possible. If not, things like hay, blankets, and towels can help them nest up. Even safely rigging up a light bulb (not LED) can help give off some heat to help keep them warm. Make sure to have some type of shelter to keep them out of the wind and other elements. & Don't forget to keep them fed and watered.

#2 – Blankets: Murphy's law suggests that when it gets this cold, your power/furnace will go out. Keep blankets at the ready. I also recommend keeping your phone fully charged, just in case.

#3 – Water Drip: Leaving a faucet dripping at night will keep water flowing throughout your house. The movement through your pipes will help prevent them from freezing and breaking. It doesn't have to be hot water, and it can be a tiny drip.

#4 – Cabinet Doors Open: Since we're talking about pipes, open the cabinet doors under the sinks in your house (bathroom, kitchen, etc.). This will allow air to circulate and help prevent freezing.

#5 – Door Draft Blockers: clothing, pillows, towels, anything that you can shove against the ground in front of doors leading to the outside can do wonders to stop drafts, especially if the door weather seal is damaged.

#6 – Towel on Windshield: If you have to get up early the next day and drive, a dry towel on your windshield the night before will make scraping much easier. Tuck it under your wiper if you're expecting high winds.

Need More? 7 Tips For Defrosting Your Windshield

#7 – Car Coolants: While we're on the topic of cars, don't forget to check your antifreeze. You can get a tester at any auto parts store for a couple of bucks, and they're super easy to use. It sure beats dealing with a cracked engine block later in the year.

#8 – Faucet Covers: You can purchase Styrofoam covers attached to an elastic cord for your outdoor faucets. These can save you a headache. If you don't have one, a plastic bag, towel, and some tape can do the trick. Just be careful not to accidentally turn the faucet on while putting on the cover.

#9 – Cover Your Windows: Sure, it may be pretty outside, but if you're blocking out the cold, block those windows. Whether it's plastic or a blanket, pretend it's Halloween, and you don't want to hand out candy and black out those things! It'll block the view but also help insulate the house.

Bonus Tip: Check on your elderly neighbors. You know why!



What do you do to stay warm and what tips should we include on our list? Tap the App and let us know!

