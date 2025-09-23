WSU Tri-Cities Enrollment Climbs, 3rd Year in a Row

Not only has WSU Tri-Cities seen its enrollment increase again this year, it's the fastest-growing rate in the WSU campus system.

WSU sees another 8.1 percent rise for 2025

WSU Officials say 1,609 students enrolled at WSU TC this fall, up from 1,489 in 2024, a boost of 8.1 percent.

And, first-time enrollment (freshmen or others new to college) went up 11.1 percent, the third year of double-digit increases in a row.

This is compared to drops in the rest of the WSU system. Pullman, Everett, and Vancouver have all seen decreases anywhere from 2.6 to 2.9 percent. Of all the WSU campuses, Everett was considered the most concerning, the school is designed to accommodate between 1,000 and 1,100, but this fall only a few hundred were enrolled.

WSU Spokane saw its rates rise about 2.6 percent this fall.

Get our free mobile app

WSU TC Officials say the increases are largely due to extensive outreach and exposure programs especially in SE WA high schools, presenting WSU Tri-Cities as a viable and affordable college option.

WSU TC also draws some students from Walla Walla and the Yakima Valley as well.

With WSU TC now offering many four-year programs and degrees, the campus has grown steadily over the last decade.