WSDOT Climate Fraud Whistleblower Abandons Lawsuit

The senior economist at the Department of Transportation who was forced out of his job after being told to lie about CAC gas price figures has abandoned his lawsuit.

The senior economist was set to sue the state

Scott Smith was a 35-year senior economist at WSDOT, who was responsible for compiling costs of programs, estimates for operations and other financial figures.

Scott was told by higher ups and the Inslee Administration to lie or omit his data indicating the controversial Climate Commitment Act would raise gas prices close to $.50 cents per gallon when it went into effect. When the act went 'live' gas prices skyrocketed.

Gov. Inslee lied publicly when he said it would only cost "pennies on the dollar" for the controversial program. Smith was forced out for exposing the fraud, and the Citizens Action Defense Fund in March of 2024 filed a lawsuit on his behalf. Multiple independent studies proved the cost would be much higher, and Scott's data confirmed that.

Get our free mobile app

However this week, he announced he has filed for a voluntary dismissal of the suit. According to a release from the CADF:

(Scott stated): “After much consideration, I’ve concluded that it’s time to put this lawsuit behind me and move on with the next chapter of my life. The year and a half battle has been emotionally and physically exhausting. By dismissing this lawsuit, I’ll release myself from the unrelenting stress of litigation and finally be able to enjoy my retirement. I’d like to thank the many people who supported me during this very difficult battle.”

WSDOT tried to have the lawsuit dropped, but a judge ruled it had merit, and has been litigated ever since.

READ More: find out more about this case of major fraud by WSDOT and the state