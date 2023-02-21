Will Return of Amazon Workers ‘Save’ Downtown Seattle?

According to reports from MyNorthwest.com, many in Seattle are hoping the return of Amazon workers to their offices in May will help the blighted downtown area.

Amazon employes tens of thousands of workers in Seattle

Whether it's tech related or other kinds of jobs, Amazon (at it's peak) has employeed or continues to employ nearly 75,000 workers in and around the Seattle area.

Thousands are expected to begin spending time at their offices at least by May. According to MyNorthwest.com, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a company blog a few days ago:

“It’s easier to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture when we’re in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues."

MyNorthwest.com reports according to Amazon, very few workers will remain in remote or hybird work situations in the area.

According to KIRO's Brandi Kruse, the influx of workers will be needed for Seattle, and could provide a lift to the area business and traffic wise.

More and more stores are abandoning the downtown area, Nike will closing it's iconic 6th street store after more than 30 years of operation. The company cited deteriorating conditions in the area.

Kruse said on a KIRO broadcast there are open-air markets not far from where the downtown Target Store is located which feature stolen merchandise from stores. She also reported the entire area between Pike and Pine on 5th Ave. doesn't have a single open storefront anymore. There are multiple blocks in the downtown without a single open business anymore.

The Downtown Seattle Association reports foot traffic in the area is still below pre-pandemic levels, and downtown worker foot traffic is only at 44 percent of those pre-pandemic levels.