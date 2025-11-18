(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., confirmed Monday that he will vote to release the Epstein files after state Democrats accused him of fleeing another attempted vote last July.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on whether to order the Department of Justice to release all unclassified documents about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The release of the Epstein files has surrounded President Donald Trump since the 2024 election. While some records already publicly mention him, none appear to directly tie Trump to criminal wrongdoing.

Trump has repeatedly denied involvement in Epstein’s crimes, as have some of the victims, criticizing Democrats for holding onto much of the files during the Biden administration. Baumgartner did so as well during a short press conference on Monday, adding that he wants to release as much as possible.

“I’ve always been consistent in wanting as much disclosure about the Epstein case as possible while maintaining the needed protections,” Baumgartner said, referencing the victims. “It is unfortunate that the Democrats have made this such an issue of politics, the way they’ve selectively released files.”

House Democrats brought legislative business to a halt last July in an attempt to force a floor vote on releasing the Epstein files, though House Speaker Mike Johnson opted to adjourn for an August recess.

The release has bipartisan support, especially after Trump urged Republicans to vote for disclosure on Sunday. Some voted against bringing the release to a floor vote in September after Trump repeatedly called the scandal a democrat “hoax” meant to undermine him and Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

When Johnson adjourned for the August recess and sent his party home, Democrats claimed they fled.

The Washington State Democratic Party issued a news release titled, “Representative Dan Newhouse and Representative Michael Baumgartner Flee D.C. to Avoid Vote on Releasing the Epstein Files.”

“Rather than grow a backbone and stand up for what’s right, Republicans are fleeing the Capitol to avoid releasing the Epstein files to protect Donald Trump,” Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad wrote in the release. “After voting to pass the biggest reverse Robin Hood wealth redistribution in American history with Trump’s budget betrayal, Washingtonians know that Republicans like Dan Newhouse and Michael Baumgartner are only concerned with protecting the rich and the powerful.”

Both Baumgartner and Newhouse, the state’s only other congressional Republican, issued statements to the media in July supporting the release of the Epstein files. Baumgartner reiterated his support on Monday, while also expressing a desire to learn more about why Epstein was previously released.

Baumgartner and Newhouse will both run for reelection in 2026 to maintain the Republican majority.

“It will be good to get as much out in public as possible, and hopefully further bring to light, you know, the terrible deeds of Epstein,” Baumgartner told reporters on Monday, “so I will be voting yes.”