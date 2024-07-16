West-Side Poll Shows Ferguson Leading Reichert by Single Digits

A new poll conducted entirely by Western WA entities shows WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson leading GOP Challenger Dave Reichert by 9 percentage points.

The poll was conducted by West Side TV station, UW, and Seattle Times

The sample size of the poll, conducted by KING-5 TV, The Seattle Times, and the University of Washington's Center for An Informed Public, was only 564 persons, of those surveyed, 42 percent said if the primary were "today" they would vote for Bob Ferguson, compared to 33 percent for former King County Sheriff and Congressman Reichert.

Semi Bird, also a GOP challenger, got 7 percent while Democratic Challenger Senator Mark Mullet got 4 percent.

According to KIRO Radio, a poll conducted by the left-leaning Northwest Progressive Institute had a much closer margin and a larger sample size. That poll was conducted two months ago and had the margins at 48 percent Ferguson and 42 percent Reichert out of over 16,000 registered voters.

Both polls appeared to heavily weigh on King County and West side respondents. Many political experts say if Reichert does well with heavy turnout in Eastern WA and other 'redder' areas of Western WA, he would 'only' need to get 30-35 percent of King and Snohomish to win the election.

Get our free mobile app

Bird has not gotten much traction, despite winning the GOP Party endorsement in Spokane in April by a 72 percent margin of the delegates. However, that has not translated yet into poll numbers. In the Northwest poll, Bird's numbers were less than the KING-UW-Times Poll.

Washington state's top two or jungle primary happens August 6th