After hours-long debate, House Dems pass bill requiring permits for gun purchases

(The Center Square) – After a vigorous hours-long debate that began the night before, Washington State Democrats in the House of Representatives on Saturday morning voted to pass legislation that would require would-be gun owners to obtain a permit before purchase. Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1163 passed along a 58-38 party-line vote – that is, with no Republican support.

The bill would also have prospective gun owners complete a state-recognized firearm safety training course within the past five years to qualify for a permit. In addition, the bill requires enhanced background checks conducted via the Washington State Patrol’s firearms background check program, including state and federal databases.

“It would ensure that everyone who decides to purchase a firearm, understands the capability of the machinery they hold in their hands,” said Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, just ahead of a final vote. “It makes sure that people understand that this machinery can rob people of their safety, their freedom, and their life.”

Republican lawmakers decried the bill, to no avail, as an unconstitutional attack on the individual right to keep and bear arms.

Republicans offered up 27 amendments to the bill. All but one were rejected.

Rep Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, told The Center Square during a Monday interview that he believes the bill as passed is unconstitutional.

“Probably the most egregious thing that’s wrong with it is it indirectly establishes a gun owner registry and this has always been a non-starter or a hill to die on,” Walsh elaborated.

He noted that federal courts have generally rejected any kind of permit to exercise a constitutional right.

“Fees and costs associated with applying for and receiving this permit are equivalent to a poll tax,” Walsh continued. “It shows the arrogance of the anti-gun radicals in Olympia.”

Among the failed amendments was one by Rep. David Stuebe, R-Washougal, a Marine Corps veteran, to modify the bill to exclude military veterans from the permit requirement.

“Their training and what they actually bring to our community is their knowledge and their expertise,” he said. “They are taught to respect firearms. They understand the safety of the weapon.”

Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, thanked Stuebe for his military service but then urged a “no” vote.

“While veterans are very adept at the use of firearms, veterans are also much more susceptible to suicide by firearms,” Peterson said, suggesting forcing someone to take a little more time before they could purchase a firearm could prevent suicide.

Other Republican members who have served in the military pushed back.

“Show me the data or the trend line that [in] states with more restrictive gun policies, veterans are in safer hands,” Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, said. “Show me the communities where these policies are in place where veterans are better off. You can’t find it … because that’s not what makes veterans safe. What makes veterans safe is a community. A brotherhood and a sisterhood that looks out for them.”

Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville, introduced an amendment to limit the scope of the underlying bill to urban areas of the state, like King County, where there are more gun crimes.

“This is where a larger portion of the people support this type of policy,” Engell said in making the case for his failed amendment.

Just ahead of the final vote on the bill Saturday, Walsh, too, delivered passionate remarks about his own family’s experience with firearms.

“My daughters may carry firearms to protect themselves. They may carry a Glock 19 … and if they did, I would tell them not to advertise that,” he said. “My daughters have not been raped. My daughters have not been molested. My daughters have not been killed.”

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Walsh predicted that if the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law by the governor, it will be challenged in court.