Walla Walla Schools Pass State Audit with ‘Flying Colors’

Every school district in WA state undergoes annual audits, and Thursday, the Walla Walla SD released its results.

The audit shows the report noted that there were no significant deficiencies, no material weaknesses, and no instances of noncompliance

The audit was for the 2012-2022 school year, according to Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith.

Each year the Washington State Auditor conducts the school district checks, and it also includes checks of how districts are administering Federal programs.

According to the WWSD report:

"The audit exit report noted, in all the selected areas that were audited, district operations complied, in all material respects, with applicable state laws, regulations, and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources."

Based upon the report from the Auditor's office WWSD officials deemed the audit "as good as it gets."