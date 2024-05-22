WA Campers Urged to ‘Buy It Where You Burn It’–Firewood

Washington State officials this season are urging campers not to bring firewood with them. This doesn't apply if you're hauling in a presto log or Duraflame, but 'regular' wood.

Using local firewood helps prevent the spread of invasive species

Several state agencies are urging people when they camp, to find firewood at or near the location they're going to be using. This is because of the discovery of a very invasive insect recently in WA state.

The Emerald Ash Border is a turquoise, almost metallic-looking insect that lays is larvae on the bark of trees, especially in forest areas. The larvae burrow into the sapwood, disrupting the tree's ability to properly feed and grow, and it will eventually kill the tree.

These invasive insects were first found on the West Coast near Portland in 2022, and now have been detected in British Columbia earlier this year. The Ash Borer has devasted forests across North America over the last few years, killing millions of trees.

They can be easily transported by firewood at any stage of life, making them a threat to anywhere they're introduced. The insect if hard to detect because it spends much of its time under the bark or near the edges of the bark on trees.

State officials urge people to only use firewood from the area where they are camping, and they suggest calling ahead to locate where firewood can be purchased near their campgrounds.