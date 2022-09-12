Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device

Despite tracking device, woman still missing (KPD) Despite tracking device, woman still missing (KPD) loading...

A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time.

Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year.

This time she has been gone for an extended period of time.

According to Kennewick Police Public Information Officer J. Ealy-Thomas, officers were called to the area of the 1100 block of West 10th Ave. around 10 PM Sunday night.

Carley's family reported she had left home around 9 PM and had been missing for an hour.

Despite her wearing tracking device, authorities not able to locate her.

According to Kennewick Police:

"Carely had a tracking device on her person, however the device had not updated in over an hour. Officer checked Carely's last know location, however they were unable to locate her. The Kennewick Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Carely. Carely was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt with dark green pants. If you have seen Carely, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333."

Previous reports of her going missing did not mention a tracking device, it's possible the family outfitted her with one due to her frequent journeys.