Two Hospitalized After Semi Truck Crashes Near Quincy

Excessive speed on a curve causes semi crash (GCSO) Excessive speed on a curve causes semi crash (GCSO) loading...

Two men were taken to area hospitals Wednesday after a large semi-truck tipped over not far from Quincy.

Truck loaded with wine grapes failed to negotiate a curve

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the large truck was hauling a load of wine grapes while traveling west on Road 1-Northwest near Beverly-Burke Road Southwest, about a mile north of Quincy in Grant County.

Deputies say the truck was traveling too fast, failed to make a sharp curve in the road, and rolled over on its top, pinning the two men inside.

Grant County Fire District 3 was able to extricate them from the cab, One man was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, and the other was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Their conditions were not known.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO says the truck was traveling too fast, and the speed and load caused it to roll over. Officials have not said what, if any, citations will be issued. The investigation continues.