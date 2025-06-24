Tri City Americans Trade NHL Pick, Leading Scorer Max Curran to Edmonton

Tri City Americans import star Max Curran is headed to the Edmonton Oil Kings. (image courtesy of WHL-NHL draft action YouTube.)

  Curran, who was drafted by Colorado in 2024, led the Ams in scoring

Curran, who hails from Prague, Czechia, was injured in the 2023-2024 season but still scored 32 points in 40 games, then was drafted by the Avalanche in the 5th round of the NHL Draft.

In 2024-2025, he stormed back with a 74 point season (22 goals, 52 assists) to lead the Americans. According to Americans GM Bob Tory, who announced the news Monday:

“This was a situation where Max indicated a preference to play in a certain environment alongside one of his best friends and countryman. Edmonton put forth a very strong offer that we couldn’t overlook, and we didn’t want to hold Max back if he wasn’t 100 per cent committed to being a Tri-City American.”

The compensation package the Americans got in return is extensive:

 "...the 37th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, 2026 1st round WHL Prospects Draft pick, 2029 3rd round WHL Prospects Draft pick, and a conditional 2027 5th round WHL Prospects Draft pick."

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft is coming up July 2. Each CHL (WHL) team is allowed 2 import or foreign players on their squads.

