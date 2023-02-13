Tri City Airport Parking Gate Crashers Sought by Police

Pasco airport gate crasher (PPD) Pasco airport gate crasher (PPD) loading...

Pasco PD called them "jabronis," they're wanted for more than just not paying for parking.

Driver plows through Tri-City Airport parking gate

Pasco PD is seeking information about this silver Cadillac CTS that recently did hundreds if not thousands of dollars in damages to the parking exit drop gate at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The information was released over the weekend. Two men in the car, both wearing black hoodies, not only didn't pay for their parking but drove through the drop-down crossing gate when exiting the parking area. They snapped off the barrier, causing extensive damage.

Police did not specify when this event took place, or if anyone was in the parking booth at the time, but the Cadillac did not have any license plates.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.