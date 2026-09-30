Bill Foley, who owns the very successful Vegas Golden Knights NHL Team, has formally put his winery west of Walla Walla up for sale.

Three Rivers Winery Now on The Market

The sale is not coming as a surprise, Three Rivers closed their tasting room some time ago, and then began to wind down operations about a year ago--September of 2025.

Now, according to real estate records and the Puget Sound Business Journal, the winery is on the market.

The Winery Began in 1999

Located just over 4 miles west of College Place, ground was broken in 1999, and soon after Three Rivers began creating a variety of wines. It's on the south side of the original or old Highway 12. (see our GoogleEarth image)

Foley bought his initial interest in the facility in 2008, and then expanded it to sole ownership in 2011 from the 3 businessmen who founded the vineyard.

It Was a Popular Destination Location for Tri-Citians

Three Rivers became a popular destination for Tri-City and regional wine fans, and saw extensive numbers of visitors over the years.

The 16-acre site overlooks Mill Creek, and the assets include 2 tasting rooms, 3 acres of space for events, and its production capability can produce up to 15,000 cases of wine annually. The listed price is $4 million.

Foley Family Wines Exiting WA State

His family company owns 24-25 wineries and brands, both in the US and internationally.

Partly due to the very recent listing, late September, initially no immediate interested buyers have jumped forward.