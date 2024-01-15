Temps Too Cold for Grant County K-9 to Track DV Suspect

Bitter, near-record cold temps are affecting pipes, homeless persons, and now law enforcement.

Grant County K-9 was not able to track a suspect

Saturday afternoon around 1 PM, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a Domestic Violence suspect in the Upper and Lower Basin neighborhoods, east of the Grant County Fairgrounds.

Specific details of the DV incident were not released, but the GCSO reported the frigid temps made tracking the suspect with a K-9 impossible. They said it was too cold for the dog to track.

The suspect was ID'd as a Hispanic male, probably 17 years old, wearing a grey hoodie, black hat and pants, and white shoes. No arrests were made, and the search continues.

Anyone who may have information, call (09)-754-2011. Early daytime temps in the area throughout the weekend and Monday were at 1 degree, with a wind chill into the double digits.